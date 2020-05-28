MLS clubs allowed to start up voluntary small group training sessions

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 29: Detail view of Nashville SC logo on player seats before the match against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/MLS)- Major League Soccer is moving right along, taking things slow but progressing. The league announced on Thursday that clubs may begin to use outdoor team training fields for voluntary small group training sessions.

All team will continue to be in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created by working with medical and infectious disease experts.

Furthermore, the sessions cannot conflict with local public health official or government policies and provide the ability for players to step up their training while maintaining physical distancing protocols.

Before beginning small group training sessions, every team must submit to MLS a club-specific plan that has been reviewed and approved by the club’s medical staff and local infectious disease expert.

Below are the Club-specific plan Guidelines:

Clubs must utilize outdoor fields as indoor training facilities remain closed to all players with the exception of those requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residences.

Clubs may divide each full field into a maximum of two equal halves and may assign a group of players to each full or half field.

Clubs may clearly define up to six zones per half field, spaced at least 10 feet apart. Only one player may be in a zone at any given time in order to maintain physical distancing standards throughout the session. For clarity, a maximum of six players may be assigned to a single group with each player accommodated in a separate zone.

During training sessions, players may switch zones within their own group only if another player is not currently in that zone and players must maintain a physical distance of at least 10 feet from all other players and coaches while moving between zones.

Within a single group, players may pass the ball and shoot on goal; however, all training exercises must allow players to maintain a physical distance of at least 10 feet from one another.

Players may only train with the other players within their own group and may not interact with other groups. While the groups may not be rearranged during a single training session, clubs may rearrange the combination of players in each group from session to session.

Coaches and technical staff must wear a face mask at all times and may direct players from the perimeter of the field, never entering the field, while maintaining at least 10-feet of distance from other staff and players.

Only approved equipment may be used during training session including balls; small and regular goals; rubber dots; small discs and cones; rebounders; rings; GPS Pods and personal equipment that is not shared between players. Mannequins, poles, bands, weights and ball machines may not be used.

Goalkeepers may not spit on their gloves and must clean, disinfect and sanitize their gloves after each training.

During small group sessions, clubs must continue to maintain the health and safety protocols implemented for the voluntary individual workout sessions, including: