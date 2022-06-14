NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Soccer fans can now turn to Apple TV to watch all Major League Soccer matches uninterrupted.

Major League Soccer announced the new partnership with Apple TV Tuesday, making it the first time a major professional sports league will allow fans around the world to watch matches without any local broadcast blackouts or the need to pay for traditional TV.

The new streaming service, that’s only available exclusively through the Apple TV app, will begin streaming matches in 2023 and continue for the next ten years until 2032.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, says the partnership will help deepen the connection between soccer clubs and their fans.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”

All MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers calling the action in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French. The live and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found.

Soccer fans in Music City will also be able to stream all Nashville SC games with the new partnership launch. Nashville SC is expected to play its next game Sunday, June 19, against the Sporting Kansas City soccer club.