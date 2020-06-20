MLB won’t agree to players’ latest offer, sticking to 60 games

FILE – In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The clock on Major League Baseball’s 2020 season is counting down and nothing seems to be progressing in a positive direction. On Friday, commissioner Rob Manfred denied MLB Players Association’s latest offer to play 70 games this season.

Instead, the league decided to stick with its most recent offer of 60 games at full prorated salaries.

“MLB has informed the Association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement Friday. “Our Executive Board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

The executive board is likely to meet Saturday.

There aren’t too many options left for players, they can accept the 60-game offer with expanded playoffs, along with a promise to not file a grievance, or reject it and force Manfred to put together a schedule, potentially without extra playoff teams.

And things got even more complicated when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. A source confirmed to ESPN that all MLB training camps will temporarily close after multiple teams reported positive coronavirus tests on Friday.

The rollercoaster ride continues and while many were hopeful that the two sides could meet in the middle, it doesn’t look like that is likely going to happen. Teams will play 60 games, or Manfred will dictate the terms of the schedule.