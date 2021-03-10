MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity

In this Thursday, July 23, 2020, file photo, oversized rocking chairs sit ready for fans on the patio at the Texas Rangers home baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers could have a full house for their home opener next month after debuting their new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for their games last season. If that happens, the Rangers could be the first team in MLB or any U.S.-based sport to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started rapidly shutting down sports a year ago this week. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full capacity.

The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose.

Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.

