MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full capacity.
The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.
An order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose.
Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.
