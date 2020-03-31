MLB players to receive weekly pay and medical benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No play meant no pay for minor league players during this time of uncertainty. Until now.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, minor league players will begin to receive a $400/week wage that includes medical benefits through at least May 31.

Good news: All minor league players will be receiving $400 a week from Major League Baseball teams through at least May 31, source tells ESPN. They’ll receive medical benefits, too. Announcement by the league is expected soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 31, 2020

He continued to say this is a raise for some of the lower paid players, but a salary decrease for those with higher wages. At this point though, it’s something and is much-needed as they wait out the new start date.

Major League Baseball originally set the new “opening day” to May 15th at the earliest, so clubs are planning to begin on that day. It is still unknown what training will look like until that point and has left many players concerned about a high-risk for injury with being idle for so long.

There are many challenges that continue to be ironed out, but at least players like those on the Nashville Sounds, will be paid in the meantime.