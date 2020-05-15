MLB plans to hold remote draft in early June

SECAUCUS, NJ – JUNE 03: A general view of the completed first and second round draft boards during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft at Studio 42 at the MLB Network on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Plans to start the Major League Baseball season is still up in the air, however the league has decided to hold its 2020 MLB Draft remotely, according to a memo obtained by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Friday.

Similar to what the NFL experienced, teams not allowed to have draft rooms and will do all drafting via video conference. The memo added that this plan is not set in stone and could chance as the draft approaches.

Every team’s president or general manager will be sent a video kit and will be on camera with no audio during the MLB draft, which will begin on June 10 at 7 p.m. ET. That will include the first round (37 picks). Rounds 2-5 (123 picks) will begin a 5 p.m. the following day.

With the draft only going five rounds this year, at the conclusion of it, players can sign an unlimited number of players for up to $20,000.

Vanderbilt own second baseman Austin Martin is projected to be be a top three pick in this year’s draft, according to ESPN’s rankings.