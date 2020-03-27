MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on draft, service time, salary advances amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 26: An aerial from a drone shows Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, which, like all Major League Baseball (MLB) parks sits nearly empty on what was to be opening day for MLB on March 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have reached an agreement on several topics for the shortened 2020 season.

While there was rumors of MLB canceling the draft, both sides have reportedly agreed that the MLB can shorten the 2020 draft all the way down to five rounds and right now the draft will be postponed, and held no earlier than August.

As for the international signing period, that could be delayed longer, possibly into the first part of 2021.

The two sides also agreed that if there is no 2020 season, the players will get the same service time for 2020 they had in 2019. This is a pretty player-friendly deal, meaning players set to hit free agency after this season still will. And while this would hurt owners, it also means they are confident they will play this season.

As for the money involved, the players will collectively get a $170 million advance spread over two months and then their salaries will be prorated for the season, depending upon how long it lasts.

There are still details to work out, but when the time comes, teams will start reporting back to spring training for what is expected will be four weeks before the regular season returns.