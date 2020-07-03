Breaking News
Governor Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.

MLB announces first set of COVID-19 testing results

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major League Baseball teams returned to the field on Friday, and later the results of the initial round of COVID-19 testing were released. The league says that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive out of 3,185 total people tested.

At first glance, the 1.2% rate of positivity is lower than might have been feared. Whether or not previously identified cases are included in the numbers isn’t entirely clear, but the first round of results seem promising.

MLB Communications reported that nineteen of thirty teams had at least one positive test.

Because COVID-19 is not considered an employment-related injury, MLB is respecting the privacy of individual players who test positive or who are under evaluation, and will not reveal their identities without permission.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories