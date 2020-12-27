Missouri opts out of Music City Bowl due to Covid-19

Just three days before the Transperfect Music City Bowl in Nashville the Missouri Tigers have opted out of the game because of Covid-19 and the game is canceled.

Mizzou (5-5) was slated to play the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) from the Big 10.

When the pairings were announced Bowl President Scott Ramsey said if either team dropped out they would likely not be able to bring in a replacement team.

“I want to thank the hard work of those involved in helping plan this year’s bowl, which we were prepared to host this week,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl said. “Unfortunately, Missouri’s high positive COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the cancelation of this game. We look forward to planning for 2021.”

The bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Ticketholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7-10 business days.