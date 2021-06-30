Mississippi St. overwhelms Vanderbilt 9-0 for College World Series title

Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals.

Bednar was working on three days’ rest and walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row.

He turned the game over to the Bulldogs’ star closer to start the seventh. It’s Mississippi State’s first national title in a team sport.

Vanderbilt was in the championship series for the fourth time and came up a win short of its third National Title.