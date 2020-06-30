Minor League baseball season cancelled

Minor League Baseball is the latest victim of Covid-19 after having its’ 2020 season cancelled Tuesday afternoon.

Major League Baseball sent a memo to MiLB stating MLB teams would not be supplying players for a minor league season this summer.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Nashville Sounds have already prepared for such a scenario and are putting together two 20 man rosters of unsigned Major Leaguers to play 40 games at First Horizon Park this year.

“We are extremely disappointed to not be able to bring Minor League Baseball to our fan base in Middle Tennessee in 2020,” said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “While we will not have our traditional Minor League Baseball season this year, we’re continuing to finalize details for the 2020 Nashville Sounds Alternate Season and hope to share those plans as soon as possible.”

Minor Leaguers were getting paid $400 a week during the work stoppage, those payments were scheduled to end June 30th though and with the arrival of that date the league informed everyone that there would be no season.