Middle Tennessee talking about a move to the MAC

Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky could both be added to the Mid-American Conference by the end of the week according to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

He reports the move is pending the approval of MAC presdients.

MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro has not responded to requests for a comment on a pending move.

Middle is one of only five remaining schools in Conference-USA. 9 of the conference’s 14 schools already announced they are leaving and if MTSU and WKU do leave for the MAC it will leave FIU, Louisiana Tech and UTEP as the last remaining members.

Conference-USA is trying to keep the league together and reports last week had them trying to add Liberty, New Mexico State and UConn.