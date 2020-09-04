Middle Tennessee is first area FBS team to kick-off Saturday

WEST POINT, N.Y. (WKRN) – It has been a long, confusing and arduous off-season, but we are officially less than 24 hours away from watching an area team play FBS football.

Middle Tennessee will kick-off their college football season with a new opponent – Army.

The Blue Raiders scheduled Army back on August 10 after losing multiple opponents due to scheduling changes as a result of COVID-19. Only two visiting teams since 2016 have gone up to West Point and come away with a victory at Michie Stadium. Head coach Jeff Monken has created a dominant home record of 17-2 and 5-1 in home openers since 2016.

Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill has been critical of his team’s readiness during an unprecedented off-season, but said they turned the corner in the last month.

“We’ve had a great August and we’re playing a really good football team in Army,” said Stockstill. “They’ve done a really, really good job the last few years. They’ve won a lot of games and we know and understand the challenge ahead of us.”

The Black Knights are well-known for their triple option offense that sets up one of the nation’s top rushing attacks. The Blue Raider defense is aware of the challenge ahead of them and understand discipline and communication are a necessity.

“You have to do your job,” said senior safety Reed Blankenship. “You can’t play all over the field like you can in other games. You just have to read your keys, and if you don’t do your job, they can break one for 50 or 60 (yards).”

Defensive coordinator Scott Shafer has a tough task ahead of him stopping the run with a relatively inexperienced unit.

On offense, redshirt junior quarterback Asher O’Hara showed he rightfully earned the starting job after leading the team in both passing and rushing becoming the second signal caller in school history to top 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. The offense as a whole posted high marks finishing with 4,900 total yards which ranks as 010th on the program’s all-time list.

MTSU and Army face off at 12:20 p.m. CST on Saturday, September 5.