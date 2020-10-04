Middle Tennessee falls to 0-4 with loss to Western Kentucky

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is still win-less after an in-state rivalry meet up with Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers traveled to Murfreesboro Saturday night and handed the Blue Raiders a 20-17 loss. It was WKU’s first win on the season.
Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns on the outing including a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon for the lead with six minutes left in the game.
Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara put together a 12-play drive ending with a pass to CJ Windham for the 2-yard score to make the score 20-17, but it would not be enough.
Next up for the Blue Raiders is a trip to Florida International Saturday, October 10.