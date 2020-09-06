Middle Tennessee falls at Army 42-0 in season opener

WEST POINT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Christian Anderson #4 of the Army Black Knights runs with the ball against Reed Blankenship #12 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the first half at Michie Stadium on September 5, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) – Sandon McCoy ran for three first-half touchdowns and Army opened its season with a 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee. McCoy scored on runs of 1, 2 and 4 yards, twice finishing drives that began after Blue Raiders turnovers. Quarterback Christian Anderson added a 24-yard run up the middle in the third quarter and Anthony Adkins’ 22-yard run completed a 99-yard drive for the Black Knights’ final score in the fourth quarter. Army’s longest touchdown came on a 43-yard interception return by Jon Rhattigan. Army limited fan attendance to the academy’s approximately 4,300 cadets who were spread out over Michie Stadium, which has a capacity of 38,000.

