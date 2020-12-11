Middle Tennessee basketball says no fans through non-conference season

Middle Tennessee State guard Aislynn Hayes plays against Belmont during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – For fans wanting to get a look at Middle Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball teams in person, they’ll have to wait a little longer.

MTSU’s Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced both teams will play their remaining non-conference games in front of no fans at the Murphy Center.

“After further consultation with public health officials and the growing concern nationally with basketball, our university leadership and health professionals feel it is in the community’s best interest to extend our no-fan policy,” said Massaro in a statement released by the university. “We will make another announcement prior to our conference opener on Jan. 1.”

The only people allowed inside the building will continue to be team members, coaches, essential staff, family members of coaches and players and media.

This will extend from now through December 22nd.

Massaro opted to wait to announce the plan for the conference season until a later date due to the uncertain nature of the ongoing pandemic.