Michigan eliminates Lady Vols 70-55 in round two

Michigan guard Akienreh Johnson (14) pressures Tennessee guard Rae Burrell during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first Sweet 16 appearance with a 70-55 win over third-seeded Tennessee in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee struggled with the Wolverines smothering defense shooting only 33% and just 2 of 14 from three-point range. Rennia Davis had 12 points and 4 rebounds in her final game.

The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Michigan players jumped into a group hug at center court and sang “it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine.”