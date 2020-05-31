Michael Jordan joins chorus of athletic stars speaking out

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan is the latest and perhaps biggest star to speak out against racism and social injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

With protests, peaceful and violent, breaking out all over America more and more people are expressing their feelings of frustration, anger, sadness and desire for change.

Jordan’s statement said he was “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry” and he is standing with those calling for an end to the racism and violence toward “people of color” in the United States.

https://twitter.com/Jumpman23/status/1267195991964282881?s=20

Jordan called for everyone to listen to each other and have empathy. In the wake of violence that has erupted in some cities Jordan asked for “peaceful expressions against injustice.”