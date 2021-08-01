Mets decide not to sign former Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker throws against East Carolina during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s a tough day for former Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker. On Sunday, the New York Mets decided not sign the right-handed pitcher, who they selected 10th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rocker, who dominated on the mound during his time at Vanderbilt, had an agreement in place to sign for $6 million. However, the deal fell apart following his physical examination as the Mets showed concern over the health of Rocker’s arm.

But Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, refuted their claim, saying that his client is healthy.

“Kumar Rocker is healthy according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons. Immediately upon conclusion of his collegiate season, he had an MRI on both his shoulder and his elbow. When compared with his 2018 MRIs, the medical experts found no significant change. Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career,” he said.

While Rocker has the option to return to Vanderbilt, it’s likely that will happen.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that signing with a professional league outside the U.S. is one option under consideration, but by current rules he’d need to go through 2022 Draft to enter MLB.