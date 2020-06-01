Memphis Grizzlies to offer staff paid time off to vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn (WKRN) – Actions speak louder than words and the Memphis Grizzlies are already implementing changes to address the ongoing issues with racism and injustice in our country.

The team announced in a statement they would offer paid time off to employees in order to exercise their right to vote in local and national elections.

“We looked internally to understand what additional ways we could support all members of our organization, and recognized that under our current time off policy, staff may have to make a financial sacrifice in order to exercise their right to vote. Knowing fundamentally that change happens at the ballot box, we’ve created a new category of Paid Time Off (PTO) to be used specifically in order to vote so that during local and national elections our staff will never have to make a decision between voting or incurring a financial loss.”

This implementation coming after the National Basketball Coaches Association established a committee on racial injustice and reform over the weekend.

The committee consisting of members including Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, David Fizdale and Stan Van Gundy will work toward pursuing solutions to racial injustice in NBA cities.

The statement obtained by ESPN read: “”As NBA coaches — both head and assistant coaches — we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger. The events of the past few weeks — police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism — are shameful, inhumane and intolerable.

“As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don’t have a voice — and to stand up and speak out for those who don’t feel it is safe to do so.”