Members of Ravens organization test positive for COVID-19 following Titans game

BALTIMORE, MD (WKRN) – Multiple members of the Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday’s game against the Titans, according to the team.
Multiple NFL teams have dealt with COVID-19 disruptions throughout the season, causing the NFL to have all teams practice the league’s intensive protocols. The new rules went into effect Week 10 and include having all meetings virtually or in large outdoor spaces and making mask/shield wearing mandatory at practice.
The league has yet to find evidence of spread within a game.
The Titans topped the Ravens 30-24 following a 30-yard touchdown run from Derrick Henry in overtime.
