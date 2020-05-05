Mattias Ekholm stuck in Sweden, details different COVID-19 response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 outbreak has been addressed differently around the world. For instance, Sweden has gained some attention for it’s somewhat relaxed approach to fighting the virus.,

Sweden has opted to keep most businesses open and simply practice social distancing guidelines as opposed to shutting everything down.

Only time will tell which way is more effective, but News 2 spoke with Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm who is home in Sweden right now. He touches on the differences between the two countries he calls home.

“I think Sweden’s done a great job with this thing,” said Ekholm. “I guess we’ve been taking some heat for it, but we’ll see whenever this has settled down who did it the right way, but I think over here we’ve been more careful with just shutting everything down. Society’s still been running, it’s been more limited, but people have been practicing social distancing just as they do in the U.S. So far, really nobody can tell who did it the right way or who did it the wrong way but I firmly believe we did it, I guess the way that makes most sense.”

Ekholm said he actually got the last flight out on Scandinavian Arlines to get home after the NHL season shut down, but he said he has no idea how he’s going to get back. There’s a travel ban in place in the United States, so if the NHL starts training back up again in the near future, he and the hundreds of international players who are in their home countries right now, have to find a way to get back.