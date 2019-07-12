Matt Duchene and Nashville, A Perfect Pair

Nashville, Tenn.- Some things are just meant to be. Matt Duchene, in Music City, not only sounds good, it’s what the Nashville Predators think is the right move for this hockey team moving forward.



Brian Poile, Director of Hockey Operations, “We couldn’t be more excited to have Matt here. He’s going to make our team better on and off the ice.”



Duchene was officially introduced earlier this week, and off the top, he explained why Nashville is the perfect landing spot for his family.



“It’s been no secret how much my family and I have wanted to be here and I think as people, our interests and values align perfectly with this city,” said Matt Duchene.

The Canadian born Centerman certainly fits the Music City scene. He loves to sing and play the guitar, but the Predators brought him here to play hockey, score goals and lead this team to a Stanley Cup.



Duchene added, “The ultimate goal is a Stanley Cup and that’s what we’re going to push towards. For me, I want to be a big part of it and I’m excited to wear this jersey!”

Duchene will wear the number 95 this season and will likely center the Predators’ second line. It’s a role he takes great pride in.

“As a Centerman your responsibility is to get your wingers the puck and make guys around you better. You’re the only player covering 200 feet of the ice. There is a lot of responsibility and your main job is to make others around you better.”

And while there will be high expectations for Duchene, he’s learned to deal with the pressure.

“When I was young I put so much pressure on myself and it’s still the case for me but at the same time, it’s walking that line of letting yourself off when needed and regrouping for the next task at hand,” said Duchene.

Duchene can check the task of getting here off the list, now bringing the city he loves a Stanley Cup.