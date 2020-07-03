Mark Hudspeth resigns as Austin Peay head football coach

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay head football coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned as head football coach, effective immediately.

Hudspeth lead the Govs to their best season in school history with a program-record 11 wins and first-ever postseason appearance. The Governors garnered two wins at the NCAA Division I Football Championships to advance to the quarterfinals.

Austin Peay Athletics Director Gerald Harrison released a statement that read: “”First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights. His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We’ll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built.”

Hudspeth cited personal reasons for his departure.

“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”

According to the school’s official release, Harrison will retain the remainder of the football coaching staff and will work toward determining the next steps forward.

This comes on the heels of the program suspending voluntary athletic activities Monday after 11 students tested positive for COVID-19.