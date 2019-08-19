Mariota’s teammates react to heart-stopping end zone flip

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) flips into the end zone as he converts a 2-point conversion against the New England Patriots in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Marcus Mariota’s ability to extend plays with his feet and sacrifice his body for the sake of the game is what makes him a special quarterback.

No. 8 wants to win at whatever cost.

However, when it’s preseason game No. 2 and you’re going for 2, it’s not the most ideal situation to put your health on the line.

In Saturday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots, Mariota dove over the goal line, flipping into the end zone to convert a 2-point play.

At any point in the regular season, he would’ve been praised for it. However, his teammates asked the question, “is it worth it now?”

“I asked him what the heck he was doing!” said backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “It’s a preseason game, let’s not break our neck going into the end zone.”

His teammates weren’t quick to go over and celebrate after he made the play, they made their way over to him in the end zone with concern.

“It kind of scared me a little bit,” said wide receiver Corey Davis. “All I saw was his legs in the air but he made it happen, he got us the two point conversion.”

In the end, he was successful and in good health. Those who know him best know to ask him to turn off his competitiveness is an impossible task.

“He’s a competitor. He goes out and competes and he said, “it’s two points,” so that kind of shows you the type of competitor he is,” said Tannehill.

“A ton of respect for Marcus, but I’d like to see him not break his neck in a preseason game two.”