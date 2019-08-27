Mariota says change happened on outside, not inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chances are, you probably won’t see a lot of Marcus Mariota on Thursday for the Titans last preseason game at Chicago.

He’s getting ready for the real thing.

Although this isn’t his first time preparing for a regular season, it is his first time having an unsure future with the Titans.

The stakes are high and he knows it. However, he says his approach to this season is no different than any other season.

“I really only know how to play the game one way and that’s just with as much effort and just go out there and try to give my all every single play. Physically I guess, yeah, I’ve undergone a little bit of a change with the added weight and whatnot, but for me mentally, I’ve always approached the game the same way.”

The Titans open up the regular season on the road in Cleveland on September 8.