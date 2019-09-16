Mariota & Butler both land on Titans injury report

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) flips as he is hit by Indianapolis Colts defenders including Clayton Geathers (26) and Pierre Desir (35) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

The challenge of a short week goes to a higher level for the Titans coming off of their hottest game ever at Nissan Stadium Sunday.

The Titans and Jags have just 96 hours to get over losses Sunday and prepare for their showdown Thursday night in North Florida.

An early week means an earlier than usual injury report and Monday it included quarterback Marcus Mariota with a quad injury and cornerback Malcolm Butler with a hip injury. Both players were listed as “did not practice” despite the Titans not holding a full practice after playing Sunday.

Both players finished the game Sunday leaving no reason to doubt their availability in their second straight AFC South showdown.

Mariota is looking to rebound after throwing for only 154 yards and one touchdown against the Colts as the Titans fell to Indy for the 19th time in 22 games.

Other Titans who were listed as “did not practice” included Darren Bates with a groin, David Fluellen with a hamstring, Wesley Woodyard with a quad, Kevin Pamphile with a knee and Chris Milton has a collarbone issue.

Rookie receiver AJ Brown was listed as “limited participation” with a knee injury. Dane Cruikshank (ankle), Jamil Douglas (knee) and Reggie Gilbert (knee) were also listed as “limited”.