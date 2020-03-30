Marcus Mariota commits to feeding kids during Covid-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans scrambles with the ball during the first half of a game under pressure from De’Vondre Campbell #59 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Hawaii has always been a special place for Marcus Mariota and he continues to build his legacy off the field even while changing teams on it.

The former Titans quarterback has committed with community outreach leaders to provide 1000 meals a day for kids in Hawaii through April 30th because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

His Motiv8 Foundation will provide 600 breakfasts and 400 grab and go lunches a day at two area schools. The program will go all the way through May 29th if the shutdown of schools ends the entire school year.

Mariota told the Honolulu Star Advertiser he feels it is his “responsibility” to help.

The program starts Monday, March 30th and is estimated to cost $125,000.

After five seasons with the Tennessee Titans Mariota agreed to a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.