Marcus Mariota agrees to terms with Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Mariota is headed to Sin City.
The former Titans quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015 has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez .
Terms of the deal are unknown, but the deal will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.
Mariota will likely back up Derek Carr who is considered to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback as it stands, but the Raiders are also interested in signing 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.