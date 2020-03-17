Marcus Mariota agrees to terms with Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Marcus Mariota is headed to Sin City.

The former Titans quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015 has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez .

Terms of the deal are unknown, but the deal will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.

Mariota will likely back up Derek Carr who is considered to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback as it stands, but the Raiders are also interested in signing 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.