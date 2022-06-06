ORLANDO, Florida (WKRN) – A group of Special Olympians from Middle Tennessee are currently in Orlando representing the Volunteer State in the USA Special Olympic games.

Two Olympians and members of the Nashville Dolphins, Nick and Laura Beth, arrived to the games in style.

“A couple from South Carolina donated their airplane, paid for all the gas and flew to Tennessee,” said Dolphins swim coach Brenda Vroon. “They picked us up. dropped us off and they flew right back to South Carolina. Then on Sunday, they’re flying right back here to pick us up.”

As if a private jet and free snacks on the plane weren’t enough, Peyton Manning was waiting to greet them at the airport.

The two first-timers have been soaking up the fun. Yesterday, Team Tennessee participated in the Opening Ceremonies.

Although on Monday, they’re exploring Magic Kingdom, there will still be some competition. The two will compete in various swimming events.

“I’ve been swimming since I was little and it just keeps me calm and active, and it gets my body where it belongs in the water,” said Nick. “I’m trying to get gold.”

Winning gold isn’t the only goal this week. Both Laura Beth and Nick agree the thing they’re looking forward to most is making new friends.

Nick swims the 200m freestyle on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. CT, he’s competing in the boy’s medley relay at 9:15 a.m. CT and will swim in the 100m free on Thursday at 8:20 a.m. CT.

Laura Beth, who just celebrated a birthday on Sunday, will swim in the girls freestyle relay at 9:10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, the 100m free at 8:10 a.m. CT and 50m back at 8:45 a.m. CT on Thursday.

For a full list of events and TV schedule, click here.