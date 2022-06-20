NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sports teams have really upped their game when it comes to supporting the communities where they play.

A need that was only heightened by a pandemic and world-wide social justice movement.

The efforts are typically part of another department like marketing or promotions, but Nashville SC has an actual Head of Community.

“Fans in all sports have really called on their teams and local teams to do more,” said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC’s Head of Community. “It’s really easy to fly under the radar and just come out and have a wonderful game and we could get by by doing that, but I think as a growing city, we have new challenges and there’s more that we can do.”

From the Titans involvement in the community to the Predators supporting marginalized groups, Nashville SC is taking it a step further.

“Community is such a valuable and important priority for us that we wanted to have a whole department dedicated to community.”

Brandon Hill leads that department.

“Being a Nashville kid, I love the city and I want to do everything that we can to make it a better place,” said Hill. “Just honored that the club decided to have this position and this department and we’re doing everything we can to make the city a better place.”

Starting with the new stadium in Geodis Park.

“One of the cool things I get to do is to find ways to bring the community into this new space, celebrate together and to have moments where we can highlight amazing individuals and amazing organizations and groups of people and introduce them to our fans. Within our history, we’ve had well over 25 to 30 different community organizations as our special guests in a section called Section 615 in the stadium.

From Big Brothers Big Sisters to last week’s Pride night, the goal is to bring everyone in.