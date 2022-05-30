NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inspired by a man in his running group who boasted 900-straight days of running, Sekou Writes thought, “well, a month sounds doable.”

On June 1st 2021, Writes took the first step. He came back the next day and the day after.

Days turned into months and on May 31st, 2022, Writes will complete an entire year of running at least a mile every single day.

Although the last real running he did was decades ago in High School, Writes ran his first 5K, 10K and half marathon. But the milestones on the course turned into milestones off it.

“I had no idea it would turn into this,” said Writes.” I had no idea that I’d still be running all these many days later, I had no idea I’d start raising money for charity, I had no idea about any of it at all. All I was trying to do was show up for myself and do something amazing.”

Over a thousand miles traveled and over $7,000 raised for ten different charities, he made it his mission to show up every day and see what happens.

“I showed up for myself by running on a day that was awful. There was snow ice everywhere, I didn’t feel like it and I had to run a different route because I couldn’t run my usual route because there was too much snow. But, showing up for myself that day allowed me to show up for Mr. Charles who had fallen in the snow and had been there for an hour and hadn’t been able to get up. So I spent my morning helping him.”

With help from the fire department and medics, Writes was able to get Mr. Charles back on his feet, literally. But, literally wasn’t enough for Writes as he later learned the man was in the hospital with a broken foot. He dedicated his next 100 miles to Mr. Charles and started a GoFundMe with the goal to raise $1,000 for the man.

It took him less than two months to reach that goal.

“My mom called it a divine appointment and it felt right that I happened to be in the right place at the right time,” said Writes. “The very next day I went back out running again in the snow and found someone’s wallet and returned it to them.”

Back-to-back signs that he was on the right track. As he impacted others, he, too, felt a personal change.

“I lost about 40 pounds and I just got stronger and most of all most of all my mindset has shifted. My sense of what’s possible and what I’m capable of has expanded dramatically. You’re capable of more than you think, trust me. I did not think I was capable of any of these things and I just decided to try.

Now is better than perfect.

It’s a saying Writes has carried with him through isolation due to the pandemic and throughout this life-changing year.

As for what happens on day 366, Writes has no plans of stopping his mission. He plans to run the New York City Marathon this fall.

Sekou Writes has raised funds for the following charities with a primary focus in working with the un-housed: