NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sixth Avenue skate team consists of six local guys who bonded through a love of being on their board.

That love quickly transformed from passion to purpose.

Skate crews from across the country were given free rein at an abandoned airport in New Orleans to record a two-minute video of their adventure. From skating down escalators to doing kickflips in the baggage claim, it’s every skaters’ dream just to be there.

The event, Red Bull Terminal Takeover, posts videos from eight crews across the country and puts it to a nationwide vote. The winner comes away with $5,000.

Sixth Avenue won last year’s event, so this year is their title-defense. But for them, they’re searching for more than glory.

With last year’s winnings, they kick-started a non-profit called Streetlight International. The non-profit helps injured and terminally ill skateboarders with monetary assistance.

“That’s one thing that definitely sparked the interest of Streetlight International is how we can help others in our community,” said Terence Williams, team manager. “And, to be based on skateboarding because that’s the foundation that brought us all together. That’s what its all about at the end of the day. Skateboarding wouldn’t be anything without the people you skate with.”

Why should you vote for them?

“We’re good people,” said Christian Fonseca, a Sixth Ave skater. “We have a great community, there’s so much love here at Sixth Avenue Nashville and it’s something I’ve never experienced anywhere else. Truly it’s an energy you really can’t ignore and it’s going to a good cause.”

The voting ends at midnight on Friday, May 27. To vote, click here.