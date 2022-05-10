NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The rise in notoriety for Historically Black Colleges and Universities has been very present here in Middle Tennessee.

Not too long ago it was Titans legend Eddie George taking over Tennessee State University and now, Fisk University is creating the first-ever girls gymnastics program at an HBCU.

Through a partnership with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics, Fisk is creating opportunity that didn’t previously exist.

“When I figured out that there were no gymnastics programs at HBCU’s, it wasn’t really surprising to me, but it was definitely something, like, this has to change,” said Derrin Moore, founder of BGDG.

Moore has been working for years to create this first-of-its-kind program.

“Girls of color need more opportunities because we’re there. We want to give girls the opportunity to say, “I can have both the HBCU experience and still do gymnastics,”‘ said Fisk Gymnastics head coach Corrine Tarver.

During her college days at the University of Georgia, Tarver was the first Black gymnast to win an NCAA all-around championship. That experience shows she intimately understands the difficult decision gymnasts of color have had to make for years.

Go to an HBCU or compete at the collegiate level.

“HBCUs have always been that beacon for Black communities and so I wanted a place for all Black and Brown girls to be able to thrive in the sport,” said Moore.

They’ve done more than thrive. Some of the world’s top gymnasts are Black. But Moore says it shouldn’t just be Olympics or bust.

“It’s great to have Simone (Biles) and Gabby (Douglas) and the tip top of the elite gymnasts, but it’s even better to have these collegiate girls who are even more accessible. It feels like they can do it in a bigger sense.”

The focus now is on building a program from the ground up, but the vision is even bigger.

“My role is to make Fisk the best it can be, but to also make it a blueprint to say, “You can do it too.” For small schools like Fisk that has like a thousand students and be successful, you can definitely do it,” said Tarver.

July 22-24 Fisk is hosting its first-ever gymnastics event. Brown Girls Do Gymnastics is putting on its annual conference and invitational.