Top Stories
Hendersonville PD searching for suspicious man who approached children
DCSO: Nearly 140 test positive for COVID-19 at Harding Place correctional facility
Nashville man wanted in father’s murder surrenders to police
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Spring Hill girl and Indiana boy
Mississippi Senate approves changing design of state flag
Alternative Baseball brings the diamond to everyone
Video
NBA releases schedule for season restart
Sports Extra Daily with Emily Proud and A to Z Sports’ Austin Stanley: June 26, 2020
Video
Vols, COVID-19 and football’s future with The Athletic’s David Ubben
Video
Nashville Sounds open up Third and Home, giving fans another way to watch baseball
Video
NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega
Making Us Proud
Alternative Baseball brings the diamond to everyone
Video
‘Adopt a minor leaguer’ helps players in need financially, emotionally
Video
Mike Karl feels and honors late son with every mile
Video
‘Tiring, sweaty and non-stop’ Belmont, UTK nurse grad jumps to help fight virus in NYC
Video
Hockey and Lacrosse manufacturer fills need with medical face shield development, design
Video
More Making Us Proud Headlines
WATCH: Stackhouse adds a woman’s touch to Vanderbilt men’s basketball
Video
Local CrossFit athlete making incredible comeback
Video
From kidney transplant to triathlete: A mom’s journey with new life
Video
Mike Vrabel takes Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Tennessee
Video
Willie Allen Racing making a mark in its sport and state
Video
Vanderbilt soccer player turns struggle into success
Video
Belmont’s Windler shaping game of basketball
Video
Don't Miss
Hendersonville PD searching for suspicious man who approached children
DCSO: Nearly 140 test positive for COVID-19 at Harding Place correctional facility
Nashville man wanted in father’s murder surrenders to police
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Spring Hill girl and Indiana boy
Mississippi Senate approves changing design of state flag
TDH reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 584 deaths, 40,172 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Florida records new daily high with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases
Video
Trending Stories
Saharan Dust ashore on the Gulf Coast, expected in Middle Tennessee this weekend
Video
Victim shot and killed while walking into her house in Madison identified
Video
Sheriff: 3 charged after toddler found in kennel on Henry County property
Video
Metro Board of Health votes in favor of declaration enforcing face masks in public
Video
Williamson County Superintendent outlines fall semester
Video