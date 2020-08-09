MAC postpones fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher speaks to the media in Cleveland. The Mid-American Conference on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns. With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to explore a spring season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- More dominoes are falling in college football as the Mid-American Conference announced on Saturday that it would be postponing the fall season for all sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was the Council of Presidents who unanimously voted to postpone the fall season, citing the health and safety of the student athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.

Money is also an issue. MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams and most of the power conference football games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games. Without them, it makes it tough to implement all that it would take to keep players and staff safe.

Football is the biggest sport being postponed but not the only one, all fall sports in the MAC, including men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, will not be played this season.

The MAC has not announced a decision for winter sports at this time.

The conference is working to plan for the 2021 spring semester and said it will continue to consult with its Medical Advisory Panel and will monitor COVID-19 developments as it makes its decision.