Luke Stocker “blessed” to be back with Titans

One week into training camp the Titans made a big addition bringing back 255 pound tight end Luke Stocker.

It is Stocker’s second stint with the Titans after playing with them in 2017 and 2018 and to say he is thrilled to be back is probably putting it lightly. He and his family still have their home in Nashville, he is joining a team and system he knows and a team with a shot a legit shot at winning it all.

“When you get to this point in your career that is premium right?” Stocker said Tuesday, “You want that opportunity to get out there and hold that trophy, get that ring. This is as good a place as any if not the best to do that. What they’ve done here the last two years man, I’m just excited to be here and be a part of it.”

Stocker spent the last two years with the Altanta Falcons.

With the Titans bringing him in one week into training camp it means they were clearly filling a void and that void was a big, physical blocker on the edge.

Stocker says he has built his brand in the league being exactly that guy, a tight end who is big enough and strong enough to block at the point of attack and even take on defensive ends. MyCole Pruitt was that guy the last two years for the Titans, but he left the team to sign a free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers. With Jonnu Smith in New England it left Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim as the only experienced tight ends on the Titans roster and Firkser is not exactly known has a banger, maybe more of a willing combatant.

If Derrick Henry is going to put up back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons Stocker will have to deliver.

“He’s been in the system and different systems like ours in Atlanta, we love having him back.” said center Ben Jones. “He’s one of my good friends and it’s a familiar face in the locker room, but as an offensive lineman we like a guy like that on the edge.”

He fits the system, he fits the culture and at just over $1-million he fits the cap strapped Titans budget.

The Titans also have a guy who they know is motivated and motivated to make this team.

Stocker smiled ear to ear almost his entire interview Tuesday, “I’m blessed, I’ve played 10 years I’m going to year 11. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be here, I’ve worked my tail off to make sure my body is in shape to where I can come out here and perform and compete with these guys.”