LSU Tigers, Florida Gators game postponed due to increase in positive COVID-19 results

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt’s football game against the Missouri Tigers was postponed earlier this week, now the Southeastern Conference announced that the Florida Gators will not host the LSU Tigers this Saturday. That game has been postponed because of a rise in COVID-19 positive cases.

The game has tentatively been rescheduled for the SEC’s built-in bye week on Dec. 12, which is the week before the SEC championship.

The SEC said on Twitter that the game was postponed after “positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals with the Florida FB program.”

The LSU at Florida FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said right now the team has 18 positives among scholarship players and three walk-ons. Players and staff members who tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Florida shut down its football program on Tuesday after a number of tests came back positive.

Stricklin said there is suspicion that the trip to play Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, this past weekend is the root of the outbreak. There were also UF players said they had allergy-type symptoms before leaving for the game, those were not reported.