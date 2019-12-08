Louisville, Mississippi State face off in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s official, Louisville will face Mississippi State in the 22nd annual Music City Bowl, right here in Nashville.

The Cardinals are back in a bowl game for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Louisville Head coach Coach Scott Satterfield has been successful in his first season, leading his Cardinals to a 7-5 record in the regular season.

It’s the second time that Lousiville will play in the Music City Bowl, after the Cardinals beat Texas A&M 27-21 at the end of the 2015 season.

This will be the fifth time during Mississippi State’s bowl streak that it will have played an ACC opponent. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in those games.

The game will be played December 30th at 3 p.m. at Nissan Stadium and on ESPN.



