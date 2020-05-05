Logan Ryan says goodbye to Titans

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Cornerback Logan Ryan will not be returning to the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Ryan has been unsigned since his contract expired in March, but with over $20-million in cap space remaining many fans hoped he and the Titans could still come to terms.

That hoped died Tuesday when the Titans the numbers being assigned to their new players and 2nd round pick Kristian Fulton was award Ryan’s #26. There is no louder way to say a player is not coming back that reassigning his number.

Ryan has been silent since free agency began in March, but a short time later put out his goodbye to Nashville on social media.

“To the Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season what led to an epic run.

To my Titans Teammates: I love all y’all. Being a leader and earning y’all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. (Hyenas)

To the Animal Welfare Community: My foundation @rarf was founded and blossomed in TN. All those working hard to support our four legged friends I’m forever grateful.

I’m looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that’s a great fit for my family and me.

Everybody stay Safe and Positive during these crazy times.26 out #MMCNB

#PayDerrick”

After two good seasons in Nashville Ryan had a blockbuster season in 2019 with career highs of 113 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

The Titans signed Ryan as a free agent from New England in 2017 paying him $30-million over 3 seasons. Ryan Turned 29 in February and is now on to his third NFL team. He continues to rank as one of the best free agents still on the open market.