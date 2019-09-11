Logan Ryan on Browns fan being banned: ‘Justice has been served’

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans left the Buckeye State this past Sunday, celebrating a win over the Cleveland Browns. The Titans’ defense played a big role in the win, and Logan Ryan helped lead the way.

The veteran cornerback had a monster day, adding 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception, however he made headlines for another reason.

Malcom Butler intercepted Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield for a pick-6, late in the 4th quarter and that’s when Ryan hopped into the ‘Dawg Pound’ with the rest of his teammates. It was that moment when one fan was seen splashing beer on Ryan.

“I got beer in my face and to me that just isn’t OK. In no other instance would I let someone throw beer in my face. I feel like I wasn’t able to retaliate because that would’ve hurt my team and my pocketbook,” said Logan Ryan.

He also expressed frustration to the National Football League’s Players Association after the incident on Sunday:

“They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?” questioned Ryan on Twitter.

Since then, the fan has been identified and was banned by the Browns organization from attending future games. On Wednesday, Ryan gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I’m proud of the Browns organization and the NFL to handle that one fan and not all fans are bad, I just some take it a little too far,” added Ryan.

He went on to say that he would not be OK if that happened out in the street and it would probably go down a little differently but Ryan was happy to keep his cool and is glad justice has been served.