Logan Ryan gives Nashville one last gift

Just days after saying goodbye to the Titans and the city of Nashville former Titans cornerback Logan Ryan made one last impact in Music City donating $26,000 to the Nashville Humane Association.

Ryan has been an animal advocate his entire time in Tennessee establishing RARF (Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation) in 2017. He and his wife owned three dogs and put on countless animal rescue efforts, adoption drives and raised money to help our four legged friends.

Ryan played three seasons for the Titans but with his contract expiring in March and the Titans giving his number 26 to rookie Kristian Fulton it became perfectly clear to all he will not be returning for a fourth season.