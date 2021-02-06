Local suit designer outfits Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowl LV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Buccaneers have been working from home all week, gearing up for Super Bowl LV, while the Chiefs arrive in Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. And with this being the biggest game of the year, players are bringing their best style.



That includes Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He arrived in Tampa on Saturday, with a suit designed by Nashville native Stephen Richards, who is the owner of Richards Bespoke in the Westwood-Houston Neighborhood.

But this isn’t Richards first time working with Mahomes, he’s been making suits for the star quarterback for a few years now. From the NFL Awards, when Mahomes won league MVP to every road game, Richards has enjoyed every project.

“It never really hits me until they wear it on the day, but I don’t consider him as this big idol, he’s just a regular person to me. He’s a great guy, down to earth, humble and has a lot of fun with it,” said Richards.

While Mahomes looks for his second Super Bowl ring, Richards is enjoying his first suit designed specifically for the big game, and it was put together in less than four weeks.

“It was one of those things where we don’t want to cut corners, we want to provide the same quality product that we provide everybody but things like this we have to rush a little bit more because it’s not always predictable when they are going to need it,” added Richards.

Mahomes suit on Saturday was unique in many ways, combining some of his favorite styles from the entire season.

Richards said, “We went with a few different luxe of three-piece suits, bolder patterns and colors. Kind of just took one of each suit of what he was looking at and we kind of combine them all into one. Like his favorite vest from a three-piece suit, or his favorite pattern from another suit and colors from another. So it was really just a mix of all of them and this one he wanted to be more special because of course it’s the Super Bowl.”

Almost every professional athlete believes if you look good, you play good and Richards hopes his handmade suit will help Mahomes collect another piece of hardware on Sunday.

For more information on Richards Bespoke clothing, click here.