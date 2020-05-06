WATCH: Nashville SC players return to practice facilities ‘cautiously optimistic’

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Major League Soccer is taking small steps, in what it hopes will be an eventual return the pitch sometime this Summer. On Wednesday, several clubs opened up facilities for individual workouts, as for Nashville SC, it will officially start up training on Thursday.

Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs and Captain Dax McCarty spoke with the media via Zoom on Wednesday and both agreed while this is encouraging news, the team is being ‘cautiously optimistic.’

“The reality is this is not a return to play, this is a return to training protocol and while it’s great to have our players inside the facilities and on fields that are safe and manicured, these are still just baby steps to getting back to where we want to be,” said Jacobs.

These workouts will look much different than a typical practice. Jacobs noted they will be holding one hour sessions, with training times staggered.

Players will also be working out it separate quadrants to make sure social distancing is in play and at the end of a workout, individuals will be required to put on a mask, sanitize their hands and apply a new set of gloves.

McCarty added, “I do commend our club and the league for putting together a detailed plan and protocol for us to be able to get back on the field with player and staff safety at the highest importance.”

Many Nashville SC players have been training at local parks, but the inconsistency with surfaces, has made things challenging for players. McCarty said being able to return to Currey Ingram because it will help help the entire team’s mentality.

“When you go to Currey Ingram you know exactly what you’re going to get and you can tailor your training sessions and your workload to how you want it to be. That is why this is so exciting to be getting back out there,” said McCarty.

This is only Phase 1 in Major League Soccer’s plan to return to play. Jacobs said that he’d feel comfortable having at least 4 weeks of full team practices before even thinking about returning to live game action on the pitch.