WATCH: David Poile says NHL season could resume, playing in remote locations

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NHL season is still stuck on pause, but Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile is staying plenty busy, hopping on conference calls daily, staying up to date on when and if the season will resume.

Poile and his staff don’t have any real hockey games to prepare for at the moment, discussing contingency plans and what could happen in the weeks and months to come is a topic that receives plenty of attention. He says NHL commissioner Gary Betteman is very committed to playing games again, if it is safe to do so.

“What that is going to look like is probably yet to be determined, and again, it always comes back to the same thing – safety and health for everyone,” said Poile.

There are still no set plans on whether or not the regular season will be finished, or if teams will go straight into playoffs, but whatever happens, games are expected to look a lot different.

Poile added “I think we need to get our arms around the fact that if we’re allowed the opportunity to come back in the near future that we certainly could be playing in empty stadiums, something that we’ve never done before, and it certainly can be at remote locations where you can bring in teams and probably go to an area that has been least affected by the virus.”

Poile says these are ongoing discussions, but it’s become more clear that health officials and experts in the field will ultimately be the ones who likely make those sorts of decisions, not the League.