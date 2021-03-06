Vanderbilt pitcher Rocker shines again on West End

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- New year, same story for Vanderbilt baseball. Tim Corbin’s talented squad notched the 5-2 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday afternoon and with the win the Commodores improve to 8-1 on the season.

A big reason for the Dores finding early success- Kumar Rocker. The junior picked up his team-leading third win of the season with a solid outing. The right-hander worked 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing two hits and one walk.

Rocker racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts, while retiring the last 11 batters before turning it over to the bullpen.

MLB and ESPN Pitching Contributing Analyst Rob Friedman has been following Rocker closely and shared some of his best pitches versus Illinois-Chicago.

Rocker rockin’ the Sliders:

Kumar Rocker, Sliders (8th K).



Yeah, no one's gonna hit that. pic.twitter.com/tkGayM0uMb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 6, 2021

The standout pitcher continues to work through the 2021 season with plenty of eyes on him, predicted to be a top-3 pick in upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

Rocker will begin the ‘real’ test once the Commodores start up SEC play at the end of March.