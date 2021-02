Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to inclement weather in the Nashville area, Friday’s baseball series opener between Vanderbilt and Wright State has been postponed.

We will continue to monitor and evaluate weather conditions as a decision on updated dates and game times will be announced at a later date. https://t.co/abX7aMMych — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 18, 2021

Vanderbilt said it will continue to monitor and evaluate weather conditions over the next couple of days and then make a decision on the updated dates and game times.

The two teams have agreed on extending the series to Monday if needed.

All three contests will be streamed on SEC Network+ and can be heard on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM.