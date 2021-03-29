Vanderbilt announces $300M investment into athletics upgrades

Vanderbilt and Florida play in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 38-17. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Vanderbilt University announced a $300 million investment Monday into a campaign to upgrade various athletic facilities on campus.

The Vandy United Fund will work toward major facilities upgrades and operational enhancements.

The $300 million is currently made up of a $100 million university investment and $100 million donor commitments, with the final $100 million yet to be raised. Nashville SC Owner John Ingram donated $10 million to the fund.

Vanderbilt detailed its upgrades in an official release:

Football Operations Center This facility will house team-specific needs, such as meeting rooms, offices, training room, expanded locker room and more.



Expanded McGugin Center The renovation will benefit all teams and include a new Sports Performance Center.



Indoor Football Practice Facility This will include a full-length practice field adjacent to outdoor practice fields.



Basketball Operations Center This facility will include team-specific needs for men’s and women’s basketball, including dedicated practice courts, a weight room, locker rooms, offices and more.



Upgraded Stadium Fan Experience Improvements will include premium seating options, hospitality space, upgraded food and beverage options and other fan amenities.



Adding to and upgrading facilities:

– Selected firm Populus to help with project.

– Updating fball ops building, indoor fball facility, basketball ops & renovating and expanding McGuigan.

