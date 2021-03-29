Vanderbilt announces $300M investment into athletics upgrades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Vanderbilt University announced a $300 million investment Monday into a campaign to upgrade various athletic facilities on campus.
The Vandy United Fund will work toward major facilities upgrades and operational enhancements.
The $300 million is currently made up of a $100 million university investment and $100 million donor commitments, with the final $100 million yet to be raised. Nashville SC Owner John Ingram donated $10 million to the fund.
Vanderbilt detailed its upgrades in an official release:
- Football Operations Center
- This facility will house team-specific needs, such as meeting rooms, offices, training room, expanded locker room and more.
- Expanded McGugin Center
- The renovation will benefit all teams and include a new Sports Performance Center.
- Indoor Football Practice Facility
- This will include a full-length practice field adjacent to outdoor practice fields.
- Basketball Operations Center
- This facility will include team-specific needs for men’s and women’s basketball, including dedicated practice courts, a weight room, locker rooms, offices and more.
- Upgraded Stadium Fan Experience
- Improvements will include premium seating options, hospitality space, upgraded food and beverage options and other fan amenities.