Vanderbilt announces $300M investment into athletics upgrades

Vanderbilt and Florida play in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 38-17. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Vanderbilt University announced a $300 million investment Monday into a campaign to upgrade various athletic facilities on campus.

The Vandy United Fund will work toward major facilities upgrades and operational enhancements.

The $300 million is currently made up of a $100 million university investment and $100 million donor commitments, with the final $100 million yet to be raised. Nashville SC Owner John Ingram donated $10 million to the fund.

Vanderbilt detailed its upgrades in an official release:

  • Football Operations Center
    • This facility will house team-specific needs, such as meeting rooms, offices, training room, expanded locker room and more.
  • Expanded McGugin Center
    • The renovation will benefit all teams and include a new Sports Performance Center.
  • Indoor Football Practice Facility
    • This will include a full-length practice field adjacent to outdoor practice fields.
  • Basketball Operations Center
    • This facility will include team-specific needs for men’s and women’s basketball, including dedicated practice courts, a weight room, locker rooms, offices and more.
  • Upgraded Stadium Fan Experience
    • Improvements will include premium seating options, hospitality space, upgraded food and beverage options and other fan amenities.

