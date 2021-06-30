Trackhouse Racing purchases Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR operation

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 28: Justin Marks, driver of the #15 GoPro Motorplex/Pickers Vodka Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Music City is quickly becoming THE city for racing, after the NASCAR Cup Series made its debut at the Nashville Superspeedway in June. And now there is even bigger news, as Justin Marks, founder of Nashville-based Trackhouse Entertainment Group announced he has purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation.

“He made me a great offer that required my attention,” Ganassi told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Marks continues to grow his brand here in Middle Tennessee. He recently announced Grammy Award-winning artist Armando Perez (Pitbull), as a Trackhouse partner, but this is a move that will give the company even more respect in racing.

“It is humbling to know we have secured our position in NASCAR for the next decade. These are never decisions made without a lot of thorough consideration and deep reflection by both parties,” Marks said. “Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry. It is truly an honor that we can build from that foundation.”

Marks said that next year, Trackhouse will field two cars, one for Daniel Suarez and one for a driver to be named later.

Right now the transfer of all of CGR’s NASCAR assets to Trackhouse Racing is ongoing, but should be completed following the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 7, 2021.