Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s hard not to root for Tony Kemp if you live in Middle Tennessee. The current Oakland A’s second baseman is from Franklin, TN and became a key contributor for the Vanderbilt Commodores. After being drafted by the Houston Astros in 2013, Kemp worked hard and finally got called up to the big leagues in 2016.

Fast forward to 2022- Kemp is still grinding it out at the highest level, playing for the Oakland A’s.

Every offseason, Kemp comes back to his hometown, but the work never stops. The now 30-year-old trains daily at Vanderbilt’s state of the art facility, where he gets a chance to catch up with VandyBoys from all over the league.

“It’s always good to catch up and bounce ideas off of each other. It’s just a good environment to be a part of, especially guys talking about what they saw, what they felt and what adjustments they made during the season. It’s like a brotherhood,” said Kemp.

But this offseason has been more than just hitting the cages and getting in workouts. Kemp is experiencing fatherhood for the first time. His wife Michelle gave birth to a beautiful baby girl at the end of December, bringing a new joy to the Kemp family.

“It’s been one of my favorite offseasons, becoming a dad and seeing my wife becoming a mom. It’s been fun just navigating the whole ‘newborn stage,’ especially with this lockout now it’s nice to get some time to ourselves,” added Kemp.

The MLB lockout continues to drag on, and just this week team owners requested immediate assistance from a third-party mediator through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. Kemp is taking everything in stride, but is hopeful both sides can come to an agreement soon.

“You want to give your fans everything on time, but I think at the end of the day there are things that need to be ironed out between the players and the owners,” said Kemp. “With this new CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement] I’m optimistic that it will get worked out and we won’t have to have too big of a delay of the season.”

Every player would like to see things tweaked in MLB, but Kemp says the biggest concern in the ‘tanking.’

“Obviously being able to put your best guys out there. Fans want to see a competitive game every time they go, they don’t want to see a team losing just so they can get draft picks the next year,” said Kemp. “I think that’s the biggest thing, seeing teams spend the money that they actually have to win every game that they can.”

Kemp will be ready whenever it’s time to return to the diamond, but he is also going to make the most of his time back home and part of that is keeping up with Vanderbilt’s current squad, which starts up the season in two weeks.

“I think Enrique Bradfield Jr. is going to be a star. They also have some good leadership, they have some guys who have been there in those big games and big moments,” said Kemp. “Coach [Tim] Corbin is who he is now, and now people can see what he’s done. It’s special.”